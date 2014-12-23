FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China calls for avoiding escalating tensions on Korean peninsula
December 23, 2014

China calls for avoiding escalating tensions on Korean peninsula

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s permanent representative to the United Nations has called for all sides to avoid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

China’s UN representative Liu Jieyi also called for calm and restraint on the peninsula, according to a statement posted on China’s Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

The remarks came after the U.N. Security Council decided on Monday to override China’s objections and formally add allegations of grave North Korean human rights abuses to the council’s agenda.

Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Paul Tait

