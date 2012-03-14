FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Wen says US consulate incident taken very seriously
March 14, 2012 / 5:57 AM / 6 years ago

China's Wen says US consulate incident taken very seriously

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that the government was taking very seriously an incident last month in which a vice mayor of the southwestern city of Chongqing took refuge in a U.S. consulate.

The Chongqing government must draw lessons from the incident, Wen told a news conference at the end of China’s annual meeting of parliament.

The session was overshadowed by speculation about Bo Xilai, the ambitious head of Chongqing. Bo’s hopes for a central leadership post took a blow after his subordinate, Wang Lijun, took refuge in the U.S. consulate and left after more than a day inside, led away by officials who put Wang under investigation.

Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill

