China's Wen says US consulate incident taken very seriously

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that the government was taking very seriously an incident last month in which a vice mayor of the southwestern city of Chongqing took refuge in a U.S. consulate.

The Chongqing government must draw lessons from the incident, Wen told a news conference at the end of China’s annual meeting of parliament.

The session was overshadowed by speculation about Bo Xilai, the ambitious head of Chongqing. Bo’s hopes for a central leadership post took a blow after his subordinate, Wang Lijun, took refuge in the U.S. consulate and left after more than a day inside, led away by officials who put Wang under investigation.