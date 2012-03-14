FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wen Jiabao: Social, legal injustice fuelling discontent
March 14, 2012 / 4:59 AM / 6 years ago

Wen Jiabao: Social, legal injustice fuelling discontent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Social and legal injustice are causing discontent in Chinese society, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday, as he pledged to formulate a plan aimed at reforming income distribution during his final year in office.

Wen, who was speaking at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament, also said he will introduce farmland requisition compensation rules and aims for full nationwide old-age pension coverage this year.

Reporting by Chris Buckley, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills

