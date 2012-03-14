Wen Jiabao: Social, legal injustice fuelling discontent

BEIJING (Reuters) - Social and legal injustice are causing discontent in Chinese society, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday, as he pledged to formulate a plan aimed at reforming income distribution during his final year in office.

Wen, who was speaking at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament, also said he will introduce farmland requisition compensation rules and aims for full nationwide old-age pension coverage this year.