China is not playing favorites in Syria crisis: Premier Wen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Wen Jiabao asserted on Wednesday that Beijing is not playing favorites in the crisis on Syria and said he was “deeply pained” by the sufferings of the Syrian people.

Wen, who was speaking at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament, urged all sides in Syria to cease attacks on civilians and said that China respects the reasonable demands for change from the Syrian people.

Wen added that the demands for democracy in the Arab world must be respected and that China’s stance on changes in the Arab world will be understood by Arab countries.