China's Wen calls Tibetan self-immolations "extreme"
March 14, 2012 / 5:29 AM / in 6 years

China's Wen calls Tibetan self-immolations "extreme"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The spate of self-immolations in the Tibetan-dominated areas of China that have occurred over the past year is “extreme” and hurts social harmony, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday.

Wen’s comments, at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament, come after 26 Tibetans have set themselves on fire, mostly in southwestern China, to protest against Chinese rule in Tibet. At least 19 have died, according to Tibetan rights groups.

Reporting by Chris Buckley, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ken Wills

