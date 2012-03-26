China's Hu calls for restraint on Korean peninsula: Xinhua

China's President Hu Jintao walks with his wife Liu Yongqing upon their arrival at Seoul Military Airport in Seongnam March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eugene Hoshiko/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Hu Jintao on Monday said he hoped there would be no reversal of the easing tensions on the Korean peninsula, state media said, citing officials on the sidelines of a nuclear security summit in Seoul.

“At present the situation is very complicated and sensitive. We do not hope to see a reversal of the hard-won momentum of relaxation of tension on the peninsula,” Hu said, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Hu also called on all parties to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid increasing tensions.

U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday said Beijing was “turning a blind eye” to North Korea’s nuclear provocations and warned of tighter sanctions if the reclusive state goes ahead with a planned rocket launch next month.

Seoul and Washington say a launch would be a disguised test of a ballistic missile that violates Pyongyang’s latest international commitments. North Korea says it merely wants to put a satellite into orbit.