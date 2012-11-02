FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Nuclear Engineering plans $288 million IPO
November 2, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

China Nuclear Engineering plans $288 million IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Nuclear Engineering Corp plans to raise about 1.8 billion yuan ($288.44 million) through a Shanghai initial public offering, according to the country’s environmental watchdog, which has approved the plan.

Nuclear Engineering aims to sell up to 525 million Shanghai-traded A shares and will use the proceeds to invest in six construction and research projects, according to a statement on the website of the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

Nuclear Engineering is the second Chinese nuclear company to unveil plans for an IPO since the government resumed approving nuclear projects.

China suspended all nuclear project approvals in the wake of Japan’s nuclear crisis in March 2011 following a devastating tsunami, but has resumed approvals after raising the safety standards for the nuclear sector in June.

Chinese companies in industries such as nuclear, mining and chemicals must get approval from the environmental ministry before they can submit IPO applications to the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the securities watchdog. ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ed Davies

