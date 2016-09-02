Obama to meet Britain's May during G20 in China: official

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a formal meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the G20 summit in China on Sunday, a White House official said.
The meeting is their first since May took office in July.
"The president and the prime minister will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, and, as close friends and steadfast allies, the United States and United Kingdom continue to enjoy an enduring special relationship," the official said.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chris Reese