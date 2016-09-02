Obama to meet Britain's May during G20 in China: official

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a formal meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the G20 summit in China on Sunday, a White House official said.

The meeting is their first since May took office in July.

"The president and the prime minister will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues, and, as close friends and steadfast allies, the United States and United Kingdom continue to enjoy an enduring special relationship," the official said.