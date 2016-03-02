China's teapot oil refiners join forces to bolster crude buying

JINAN, China (Reuters) - China’s independent oil refiners will form an alliance to purchase crude, in an effort to improve their negotiating stance with suppliers and possibly soothe credit-risk concerns surrounding the little-known companies.

Sixteen companies, led by China’s biggest private oil refiner Dongming Petrochemical, launched the China Petroleum Purchase Federation of Independent Refineries on Monday, backed by the authorities of eastern Shandong province, the hub of China’s smaller, private refineries nicknamed “teapots”.

The buying patterns of China’s teapots are under scrutiny after the government allowed 20 of the plants to import crude oil for the first time since last year instead of the fuel oil they typically processed. The companies could potentially purchase up to a fifth of the 2016 imports to China, the world’s second-biggest crude importer.

However, credit issues have crept up around the little-known companies, creating hurdles in accessing supply. In December, teapot owner Baota Petrochemical Group Co Ltd could not get letters of credit for over $50 million worth of crude purchased from traders Vitol and Mercuria. Shortly after, another local trader called off a deal for a year’s supply of fuel oil from Russia’s Rosneft.

The Federation aims to start pilot joint crude purchases in late March, Zhang Liucheng, the chairman of the Federation and vice president for trading and marketing at Dongming told Reuters at the launch event.

Dongming’s Singapore-based trading arm, Pacific Commerce Pte Ltd, will act as the import platform for the Federation and as the exporter for the group’s refined fuels output. The company has two experienced traders and a credit line totaling $4 billion, Dongming said.

“We can act as the bridge between the global suppliers and local firms, as a party trusted by both sides,” said Zhang.

To hedge its credit risk, Dongming will require members to submit bank guarantees or other forms of collateral, said Zhang.

Closing the teapot’s credit gaps could encourage large crude suppliers to engage the Federation.

“For any major supplier, we’ll be looking for a counter party with an established trading team, a Singapore-based platform and credit lines from large banks,” said a trader with a global oil major which regularly deals with teapots.

Still, the group may be too diffuse to achieve its goal of improving negotiating power. But it may help reduce logistical roadblocks by developing infrastructure in the long term, said Virendra Chauhan of consultancy Energy Aspects in Singapore.

“The idea is to establish a platform that will give them more power in negotiating prices. In reality, (this is) unlikely to make a significant impact...because of the different locations and infrastructure,” said Chauhan.

Presently, teapots rely on only two 300,000-tonne terminals at Qingdao and Rizhao, in Shandong province, while plants concentrated in the Dongying area use berths with under 100,000 tonnes of capacity.

Seven of the 16 Federation members, such as Tianhong Chemical and Yatong Petrochemical, have won annual quotas totaling 540,000 barrels per day (bpd), and another five are waiting for Beijing’s approval for 380,000 bpd in quotas, according to Reuters’ calculations based on official announcements.