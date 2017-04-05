FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
China grants two independent plants import quotas for total of 4.08 mln tonnes of crude oil
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Commodities
April 5, 2017 / 2:46 AM / 5 months ago

China grants two independent plants import quotas for total of 4.08 mln tonnes of crude oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has granted two independent refiners crude oil import quotas for a total annual volume of 4.08 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in two separate statements on Wednesday.

Henan Fengli Petrochemical Company was awarded a quota for 2.22 million tonnes, while Shandong Zhonghai Chemical Group Co were given quotas for 1.86 million tonnes, the state planner said in the statements on its website.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Joseph Radford

