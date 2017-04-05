China grants two independent plants import quotas for total of 4.08 mln tonnes of crude oil

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has granted two independent refiners crude oil import quotas for a total annual volume of 4.08 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in two separate statements on Wednesday.
Henan Fengli Petrochemical Company was awarded a quota for 2.22 million tonnes, while Shandong Zhonghai Chemical Group Co were given quotas for 1.86 million tonnes, the state planner said in the statements on its website.
