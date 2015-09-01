China Sinochem eyes fuel quotas as export curbs seen easing

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - After more than a year’s lobbying, China’s Sinochem Group expects to win the go-ahead for exports of refined oil products soon, sources said, as Beijing moves to relax curbs on fuel exports to ease a domestic glut and boost exports.

A rise in shipments of gasoline and diesel from China would be a further drag on Asian oil products margins at a time when new refining capacity in the Middle East has already sharply added to supplies in the region.

China exported nearly 17.8 million tonnes of oil products over January to July this year, up 8.6 percent from last year, customs data showed, helping to drive margins for gasoil to a more than five-year low.

Most of the main transportation fuels - gasoline, diesel and kerosene - were exported by state giants Sinopec and PetroChina, which together supply over 80 percent of the Chinese fuel market.

But state-run oil and chemicals trader Sinochem, which last year started operating its first wholly-owned refinery, hopes to be the first company outside the big three - Sinopec, PetroChina and CNOOC - to win export permits, and other firms are lining up behind it.

Sinochem is already doing pre-marketing for fuel exports from its 240,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in southeastern Quanzhou city, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter, with one estimating it could receive annual quotas for 350,000 tonnes of exports.

Sinochem Oil Co. Ltd could not be immediately reached for comment.

China has long allowed a handful of so-called “state traders” to dominate trade of crude oil and the main transportation fuels, and manages them through a quota system to ensure stable supplies and limit volatility in the domestic market.

But Beijing began to loosen its grip this year, allowing more independents to import crude oil in an effort to boost private participation in a slowing economy. The move has come at a time of easing demand growth in the world’s No.2 oil consumer, leading to a supply surplus.

At the same time, weaker-than-expected trade data has prompted the government to look at ways to boost exports, such as speedier tax rebates and its recent surprise devaluation of the yuan.

“We’ve sensed that the government now really wants to help exports,” said one trading source who attended recent Ministry of Commerce meetings with oil companies to discuss exports.

Sinopec and PetroChina see their fuel exports as an effective tool to help manage stocks at home, and have argued against opening the export market to other firms.

But the government’s agenda of boosting exports appears to take precedence, said a second senior source with knowledge of the matter, and other firms look set to follow Sinochem’s lead.

Among them is Zhenhua Oil, an oil trading outfit of state defense giant China North Industries Group Corporation, or Norinco, that operates two refineries in northeast China, trading sources said.

A half dozen companies that have been allowed in the crude oil import market may be the next in the queue.

“We’re expecting the government to allow us to export fuels within a year, now that crude oil imports are partially liberalized,” said a trading manager with independently run Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group.