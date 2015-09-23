China to carve out new oil, gas pipeline firm from state oil giants: China Securities Journal

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China plans to create a new crude oil and liquefied natural gas pipeline transportation company by stripping these operations out from its three largest oil firms, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported on Thursday.

The move is aimed at reducing such firms’ monopoly over the oil and gas market and improving competition in the sector, the newspaper reported without saying where it had obtained the information from.

It said that the plan had been set, and was now being studied and implemented in steps. China’s oil industry is dominated by state players China National Offshore Oil Corp [SASACY.UL], China National Petroleum Corp [CNPET.UL] and Sinopec Group, parent of Sinopec Corp.

On Sept. 16, Beijing unveiled details of how it planned to restructure its sprawling and underperforming state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector. It named oil and gas as a sector that could be suitable for limited non-state investment.