China to build its first deep sea oil spill response center

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will set up its first deep sea oil spill emergency center in the southern city of Shenzhen, China's state asset supervisor said on its website.

The oil spill response center, in the vicinity of CNOOC's [0883.HK] Huizhou oilfield, will be capable to handle spills from pipelines located 1,500 meters below the sea surface level.

The emergency center will provides services to oil blocks in both the East China sea and the South China sea areas, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) said.