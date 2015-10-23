China end-September crude stocks up, while diesel sees record drawdown

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial crude oil stocks at the end of September rose 2.38 percent from August, while diesel stocks saw a record 15.68 percent drawdown amid the autumn harvest and fishing season,the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

Refined fuel stocks overall dropped sharply for a second month in a row, falling 7.46 percent, China Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (OGP), a Xinhua oil and gas newsletter, reported, reaching their lowest levels since January.

The newsletter does not give volumes but the percentage drop in diesel was the largest since consistent data became available in 2010.

Implied diesel demand, adjusted for changes in inventories, was up 1.6 percent on the year to 3.76 million barrels per day (bpd), Reuters calculations show.

Gasoline stocks recorded a modest 2.47 percent increase, the newsletter said, after a significant drop in August during the summer driving season.

Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, rose 6.3 percent from the previous month to a new high, according to Reuters calculations.

Last month, national refinery crude throughput was down 1.1 percent from August at 10.32 million bpd. [O/CNREFINE]

September’s implied oil demand, adjusted for estimated changes in commercial inventories of diesel, gasoline and kerosene, slipped 1.7 percent from August to 10.96 million bpd but was up 2.0 percent on an annual basis.

The following table shows China’s commercial stockpiles in millions of metric tonnes, calculated by Reuters based on monthly percentage change data released each month in China OGP.

The publication stopped reporting outright volumes in July 2010. It does not include strategic reserves and may also not include reserves held by the state-owned oil majors for strategic purposes.