BEIJING, (Reuters) - China's commercial crude oil inventories at the end of June rose 0.5 percent from the previous month, while refined fuel stocks fell 2.9 percent from end-May, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

Xinhua did not provide the outright inventory volumes.

The government rarely discloses levels of either commercial or strategic oil stocks, making it difficult to gauge real demand

in the world's second-largest oil consumer.