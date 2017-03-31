China to import first SGC, Thunderhorse oil from U.S. in April: sources

SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) - China will import Southern Green Canyon (SGC) and Thunderhorse crude oil from the Gulf Coast of the United States for the first time when a supertanker carrying 2 million barrels arrives in April, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Oil major BP has sold the cargoes, carried on board the oil tanker Shaybah, to independent refiners in China's eastern Shandong province, one of the sources said on Friday.

Independent refiner Shandong Dongming Petrochemical bought 1 million barrels of SGC, he said. The buyer for the same-sized Thunderhorse cargo was not immediately known.

BP and Dongming have declined to comment on the deal.