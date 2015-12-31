FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBOC skips open market operations, injects 10 billion yuan in 2015
December 31, 2015 / 1:38 AM / 2 years ago

PBOC skips open market operations, injects 10 billion yuan in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank will neither inject nor drain funds into the money market via open market operations on Thursday, traders said, meaning it will inject 10 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) on a net basis into money markets in 2015.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 124 billion yuan in 2014.

The PBOC will drain a net 60 billion yuan from the market this week. It conducted a net injection of 30 billion yuan into the market last week.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

