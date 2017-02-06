SHANGHAI China's central bank said it would skip open market operations on Monday.

"The overall liquidity in the banking system is staying at a relatively high level," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

In order to "keep liquidity basically stable in the banking system", the central bank decided to skip the reverse repurchase agreement operations on Feb.6, it added.

In early trade on Monday, the volume weighted average of the seven-day repo rate was at 2.35 percent, down 14.64 basis points from the previous closing average rate.

The PBOC surprised financial markets on Friday by increasing the interest rates on open market operations by 10 basis points, on the first day back from the long Lunar New Year holidays.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)