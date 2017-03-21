FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
PBOC to inject 80 billion yuan via reverse repos: traders
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 21, 2017 / 1:29 AM / 5 months ago

PBOC to inject 80 billion yuan via reverse repos: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen on a counter of a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank will inject 80 billion yuan ($11.59 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders said.

The People's Bank of China is injecting 50 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, 20 billion yuan through 14-day reverse repos, and an additional 10 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.

The PBOC drained a net 120 billion yuan from the money market last week.

In early trade on Tuesday, the volume weighted average of the seven-day repo rate CN7DRP=CFXS was at 2.45 percent, down 46.96 basis points from the previous closing average rate.

The central bank raised the rate on open market operation reverse repos for seven-day, 14-day and 28-day tenors last week, bringing them to 2.45 percent, 2.60 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sam Holmes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.