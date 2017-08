FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing, China April 3, 2014.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank will inject 80 billion yuan ($11.63 billion) into the banking system via open market operations on Tuesday, traders said.

The People's Bank of China is injecting 40 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements, 20 billion yuan via 14-day reverse repos and 20 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.