FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China OTC board names companies, brokerages that violate rules: Sec Times
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
August 10, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

China OTC board names companies, brokerages that violate rules: Sec Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The operator of China’s New Third Board, the country’s leading over-the-counter equity exchange, named 10 companies and five underwriters that have violated rules since 2014, the Securities Times reported on Monday.

Most of the misbehaviors were related to incomplete or false disclosures by companies traded on the National Equity Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), and the failure by underwriters to catch such irregularities, the newspaper said.

The companies named include Internet firm Keytec, AVIC New Materials and electrical equipment maker Zhongshi Electric Power, while several brokerages, including Qilu Securities and Citi Orient Securities Co have been criticized by NEEQ for not having done proper due diligence, according to the report.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.