China to push growth of outsourcing industry
#Business News
November 26, 2014 / 12:28 PM / 3 years ago

China to push growth of outsourcing industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Commercial and residential buildings stand in Beijing February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will develop international outsourcing of high-value-added services to create new advantages in foreign trade, its cabinet said on Wednesday, according to the official government website.

The State Council will reduce corporate income taxes to 15 percent in a number of cities to encourage development of the high-tech, high value-added services outsourcing industry.

The goal is to move Chinese industry away from relying on low cost manufacturing to be globally competitive.

The effort will focus on developing software and IT services, research and development, finance, and government services, the State Council said.

China will trial a tax-free or zero value-added tax policy for international outsourcing services and provide various kinds of financial support and public financing. It will also cut red tape for dealing with foreign exchange.

Government departments also will pay for more services.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
