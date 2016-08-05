FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China capacity cutting efforts still lagging by end-July: media
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 5, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

China capacity cutting efforts still lagging by end-July: media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee works at a steel factory in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, July 4, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's efforts to cut large amounts of steel and coal capacity were still lagging by the end of July, the official People's Daily reported on Friday, citing figures from a government meeting.

China has promised to slash steel capacity by 45 million tons and coal capacity by 250 million tons this year, as it tries to rejuvenate two industries suffering from slowing demand and a massive supply glut.

A working meeting on resolving overcapacity in the steel and coal sectors on Thursday revealed that China had reached 47 percent of its annual target for steel and just 38 percent for coal by the end of July, the newspaper said.

The meeting reiterated China's commitment to ban capacity increases of all kinds and to punish enterprises that break the rules. It also called on local authorities to do a better job of relocating unemployed workers, disposing of company debt and allocating subsidies.

Chinese steel production fell 1.1 percent in the first half of the year, but improving prices drove June output to a record 2.316 million tonnes a day, sparking fears that firms were defying closure orders and restarting operations.

Coal output stood at 1.6 billion tonnes from January to June, down 9.7 percent year on year.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.