#Commodities
January 12, 2017 / 11:22 AM / in 9 months

China's state-owned firms to cut more steel, coal capacity: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A labourer marks steel bars at a steel and iron factory in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, February 18, 2008. REUTERS/Patty Chen/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China wants its major state-owned enterprises to eliminate almost 6 million tonnes of steel production and 24.7 million tonnes of coal capacity this year, official media reported on Thursday, citing a government plan.

China, the world’s top producer of both coal and steel, has embarked on a major drive to cut inefficient surplus capacity.

It cut 45 million tonnes of steel capacity in 2016 and was aiming to reduce 250 million tonnes of coal capacity.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which supervises government-owned firms, also wants to shutter 300 so-called ‘zombie’ enterprises this year, the Securities Times said.

The goals were outlined at a meeting of central government-owned enterprises, it said.

Reporting by Dominique Patton. Editing by Jane Merriman

