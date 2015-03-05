FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says to spend 33 percent more on grain stockpiling
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2015 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

China says to spend 33 percent more on grain stockpiling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Finance Ministry said the country will spend 154.6 billion yuan ($24.66 billion) on stockpiling grains, edible oils and other materials in 2015, a rise of 33 percent on the year.

Beijing will also maintain minimum purchasing prices for wheat and rice in 2015 and target total grain output at more than 550 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission said separately on Thursday.

The NDRC said in its report published during the opening of the full session of parliament that it would also return 667,000 hectares of agricultural land to forest and grassland in 2015 in a bid to improve the environment.

($1 = 6.2701 yuan)

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.