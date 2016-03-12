FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2016 / 3:36 AM / a year ago

China central bank says to keep policy prudent with slight loosening bias

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan (C) and vice governor Yi Gang (L) attend a news conference ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep its monetary policy prudent with a slight loosening bias, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Saturday.

The People’s Bank of China will keep reasonable and ample liquidity in the economy, Zhou told a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

Under the banner of “prudent” monetary policy, the central bank has cut interest rates six times since November 2014 and has also cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves.

Zhou said it was not necessary for China to use currency policy to boost trade, reaffirming Beijing’s stance that it will not rely on yuan depreciation to boost exports.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes

