China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan attends a news conference ahead of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai, China February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s housing market is facing big destocking pressures and it should let local governments play a bigger role in stabilizing the market, central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Saturday.

Commercial banks should make their own judgment on clients’ risks when they make property-related loans, Zhou told a news conference on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament session in Beijing.