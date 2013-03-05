China boosts defense budget by 10.7 percent for 2013

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase military spending by 10.7 percent this year to 740.6 billion yuan, the government announced on Tuesday, building on a nearly unbroken succession of double-digit rises in the defence budget across two decades.
The government also announced that the domestic security budget would rise 8.7 percent to 769.1 billion yuan, the third year in a row it will outstrip defence spending.
