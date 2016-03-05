FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China to scrap restrictions on foreign participation in some services
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2016 / 1:06 AM / 2 years ago

China to scrap restrictions on foreign participation in some services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will scrap restrictions on foreign participation in some service sectors including building design and accounting and auditing, the government said as it unveiled a draft of its new five-year development plan at the annual meeting of parliament.

China will also allow more foreign investment into the banking, insurance, securities and elderly care sectors, the government said on Saturday.

China’s 13th five-year plan is a blueprint for economic and social development between 2016 and 2020. The final version will be approved by the parliament in the next two weeks.

Reporting by Jake Spring, Niu Shuping and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.