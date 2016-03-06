FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China will absolutely not have a hard economic landing: state planner chairman
March 6, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

China will absolutely not have a hard economic landing: state planner chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is not headed for a hard economic landing, and it is not dragging on the global economy, the country’s top economic planner said on Sunday.

“China will absolutely not experience a hard landing,” Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

“You need to look at the situation objectively. These predictions of a hard landing are destined to come to nothing,” he said.

China aims to keep its economy growing by at least 6.5 percent over the next five years while pushing hard to create more jobs and restructure inefficient state-owned enterprises, but some analysts believe real growth levels much already be much weaker than official data suggests.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill

