China's Premier Li Keqiang follows speech during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Premier Li Keqiang said that while downward pressure on the economy persists, the country will not see a hard landing as long as reforms continue.

China’s supply-side reforms will unleash fresh growth drivers, Li said at a news conference on Wednesday at the end of the annual meeting of parliament.