China eyes 2013 economic growth of 7.5 pct: Premier Wen
#Business News
March 5, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

China eyes 2013 economic growth of 7.5 pct: Premier Wen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's President Hu Jintao (front row, L) wipes his face as China's Communist Party Chief Xi Jinping (front row, C) and China's Premier Wen Jiabao (front row, R), together with delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2013 and keep consumer inflation running around 3.5 percent for the year, outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao said on Tuesday as the country began its annual parliament meetings.

Wen also said China will have a 2013 fiscal deficit of 1.2 trillion yuan ($192.8 billion), or around 2.0 percent of gross domestic product.

The world’s second-largest economy grew 7.8 percent in 2012, the slowest pace in 13 years but still slightly above a 7.5 percent annual growth target.

Reporting by Kevin Yao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
