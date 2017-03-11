Fed's Yellen does not comment on monetary policy
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
BEIJING A small number of Chinese companies have invested overseas "blindly and irrationally" in investments China does not encourage, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said on Saturday.
Zhong said China will step up regulation around such investments. He was speaking on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
Wall Street was little changed in early trading on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.