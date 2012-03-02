Factbox: Key issues at China's annual parliament session

BEIJING (Reuters) - The annual session of the National People’s Congress, China’s largely ceremonial parliament, opens on Monday with a “state of the nation” report from Premier Wen Jiabao, in his last year in office.

Stability is the watchword ahead of a leadership transition, but officials and delegates could use the gathering to voice worry that their current leaders have let problems pile up and reform chances go begging.

Here are some of the issues Wen is likely to address:

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Wen is likely to announce a growth target of 7.5 percent for 2012, lower than the long-standing 8 percent goal which analysts say indicates a willingness to accept slower growth while fixing structural issues.

The inflation target is likely to remain at the 4 percent of 2011, with leaders still wary over prices despite softer growth.

China’s main economic targets for 2012 were set by the closed-door Central Economic Work Conference late last year, however the 12th Five Year Plan lays out the economic goals to be achieved over the period 2011-2015 and determines the broad direction for annual policy setting and targets.

The government’s annual targets are more guidelines than must-hit objectives. Actual GDP growth was 9.2 percent in 2011 versus the 8 percent target, while inflation was 5.4 percent.

MONETARY POLICY

Expect a commitment to maintain “prudent” monetary policy while stressing a need to fine-tune settings as required to keep growth on an even keel.

Economic growth is widely expected to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter of 2012 from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter, the fifth consecutive quarter of slowdown.

The final decision on adjusting monetary policy sits with the cabinet and is merely carried out by the central bank.

China cut the proportion of deposits banks are required to hold as reserves (RRR) by 50 basis points to 20.5 percent on Feb 18 -- the second cut in three months.

The government has set a target of 8 trillion yuan ($1.27 trillion) in new loans and 14 percent growth in broad M2 money supply for 2012, sources have told Reuters.

FISCAL POLICY

A reaffirmation of “proactive” fiscal policy will allow the government to implement structural tax cuts, keep up spending on affordable housing and some infrastructure projects.

The government will probably set a budget deficit of 800 billion yuan for 2012, about 1.5 percent of GDP and 100 billion yuan less than in 2011, according to local media reports.

Fiscal revenues jumped by a quarter in 2011 to a record 10.37 trillion yuan, but the government is reluctant to unveil fresh stimulus to support growth, as the 4 trillion yuan stimulus package launched in 2008 fuelled property speculation, consumer inflation and a pile-up of local government debt.

The government is also expected to expand value-added tax reforms and quicken resource price reforms to help limit environmental damages and over-investment.

PROPERTY MARKET

Softening of Beijing’s tough stance on the property market is unlikely as tightening measures first applied in late 2009 have only recently begun to gain traction.

Investors fear a sharp downturn in the real estate sector -- where investment represents about 13 percent of GDP and directly impacts about 40 industries -- could force the world’s second-largest economy into a hard landing, but Wen appears determined to beat runaway home prices before he leaves office.

Wen must balance his pledge to bring housing costs down to a “reasonable level” with the potential systemic risks caused by falling property values that make it tough for local governments to service the 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) debts they had run up -- mainly with state banks -- by the end of 2010.

ECONOMIC REFORMS

Wen may repeat the long-standing pledge to quicken economic reform and may even mention political reform, but with a leadership transition due, few analysts expect major progress despite the growing view that the opening-up which has fuelled China’s three decades of expansion is losing steam.

The World Bank said in a report this week, published in conjunction with a government think-tank, that China must embrace structural reform and move towards free markets to help sustain growth over the long term.

The government has launched a fresh bid to open up key monopoly sectors, such as railways, banking, energy and healthcare, to private investors under the so-called “New 36-Clauses” -- following repeated failures since 2005.

The National Development and Reform Commission, the country’s top planning agency, is drafting detailed rules. But analysts doubt the reform will take off.

($1 = 6.2936 Chinese yuan)