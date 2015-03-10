FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's labor market will come under more pressure: minister
March 10, 2015

China's labor market will come under more pressure: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s labor market will come under more pressure this year, the country’s social security minister said on Tuesday.

Employment fell more year-on-year in January and February compared to the same two month period a year earlier, said Yin Weimin, minister of human resources and social security.

Chinese leaders have repeatedly said they will tolerate slower economic growth as part of the reform process so long as employment levels remain healthy.

Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

