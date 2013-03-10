Factbox: Main changes in China's government restructuring plan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China unveiled a government restructuring plan on Sunday, cutting the number of cabinet-level entities by two in the biggest reduction in ministries since 1998.

Here are some of the main changes in the plan:

* China will dissolve its powerful but scandal-plagued Ministry of Railways. The Ministry of Transport will take charge of planning and development of railways and the China Railway Corporation will take over commercial functions.

* The National Family Planning Commission - the agency that controls the controversial one-child policy - will merge with the Ministry of Health. Some experts have said that would starve the commission of the political support needed to maintain the one-child policy, but the government said family planning must continue “on the basis of stable and low birth rates”.

* The plan aims to boost food and drug safety by bundling the responsibilities of several agencies into a ministerial-level General Administration of Food and Drug. The new administration takes over the duties of the State Council’s Food Safety Office, the State Food and Drug Administration, the food supervision branch of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and the State Administration for Industry and Commerce.

* Two media watchdogs, the General Administration of Press and Publication and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, will be merged.

* The National Oceanic Administration will be reorganized under the Ministry of Land and Resources and consolidate management over maritime enforcement efforts now carried out by several agencies, including customs, coastguard forces within the Public Security Ministry, and fisheries enforcement carried out by the Agriculture Ministry.

* The State Electricity Regulatory Commission will be dissolved and its responsibilities taken over by a reorganized National Energy Administration, which will remain under the state planner National Development and Reform Commission.

THE 25 STATE COUNCIL-LEVEL AGENCIES

* Ministry of Foreign Affairs

* Ministry of Defense

* National Development and Reform Commission

* Ministry of Education

* Ministry of Science and Technology

* Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

* State Ethnic Affairs Commission

* Ministry of Public Security

* Ministry of State Security

* Ministry of Supervision

* Ministry of Civil Affairs

* Ministry of Justice

* Ministry of Finance

* Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security

* Ministry of Land and Resources

* Ministry of Environmental Protection

* Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development

* Ministry of Transport

* Ministry of Water Resources

* Ministry of Agriculture

* Ministry of Commerce

* Ministry of Culture

* National Health and Family Planning Commission

* People’s Bank of China

* National Audit Office