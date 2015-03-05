China's state planner to boost clean energy, industrial restructuring

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top state planning agency will continue to promote cleaner and renewable sources of energy and tackle longstanding overcapacity problems in polluting industrial sectors, it said in its annual report on Thursday.

The National Development and Reform Commision said in its report published at the opening of the full session of China’s parliament that it would implement policies aimed at reducing coal consumption in polluted areas.

However, it would also take action to “turn the coal sector around”, with prices at low levels and more than 70 percent of miners said to be facing losses.