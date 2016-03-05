FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China state planner says 2016 retail sales to grow 11 percent
March 5, 2016 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

China state planner says 2016 retail sales to grow 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Customers wait in line to check out at a supermarket on the "Double 12" shopping festival in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s retail sales of consumer goods are expected to jump 11 percent in 2016, the state planning agency said on Saturday.

The National Development and Reform Commission also said in its report released at the opening of China’s parliament that it expected fixed-asset investment to rise about 10.5 percent this year.

It added that non-financial foreign direct investment in China would reach $128 billion this year, while non-financial outward direct investment was expected to reach $130 billion, up 10 percent.

Reporting by Adam Rose and Kathy Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
