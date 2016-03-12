FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China FX regulator says cross-border capital outflows easing
March 12, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

China FX regulator says cross-border capital outflows easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Zhou Xiaochuan (C), Governor of the People's Bank of China, Pan Gongsheng (L), Vice Governor of the People's Bank of China and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), and Yi Gang, Vice Governor of the People's Bank of China attend a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Cross-border capital outflows from China have started moderating in recent months, the country’s top foreign exchange regulator said on Saturday.

Pan Gongsheng, head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, made the remarks at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliament session.

China’s foreign exchange reserves fell $28.57 billion in February, slightly less than expected and easing from January’s slump, suggesting the central bank is scaling back its interventions to support the yuan as capital outflows slow.

Reporting by Xiaoyi Shao, Winni Zhou and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
