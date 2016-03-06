FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to launch mixed ownership pilot programs in oil, gas, rail sectors
#Business News
March 6, 2016 / 3:38 AM / a year ago

China to launch mixed ownership pilot programs in oil, gas, rail sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to launch several mixed ownership pilot programs in the oil, natural gas and rail sectors as it deepens reforms of state-owned enterprises, the country’s top economic planner said on Sunday.

As China restructures its state-owned companies, it will also moderately increase investment in infrastructure and public services, Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), told reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

In September last year, China issued guidance on reforming state-owned enterprises, including the introduction of so-called mixed ownership of state firms, as part of the most far-reaching reforms of its sprawling and inefficient state sector in two decades.

China has about 150,000 state-owned enterprises, managing more than 100 trillion yuan ($15.37 trillion) in assets and employing over 30 million people, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Reporting By Pete Sweeney and Xiaoyi Shao; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
