A worker stuffs a toy bear with cotton at a toy factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is fully confident of achieving its target of 7.5 percent growth in total trade this year, the commerce minister said on Friday, citing an improving global economic environment and strong fundamentals in emerging markets.

The minister, Gao Hucheng, made the remarks at a media briefing on the sidelines of China’s annual parliament session.