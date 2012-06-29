FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to keep steady credit growth, prudent policy: central bank
June 29, 2012 / 9:22 AM / 5 years ago

China to keep steady credit growth, prudent policy: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will use a basket of policy tools to keep credit and money supply grow at a steady and reasonable pace, the central bank said on Friday, reiterating its prudent monetary stance while pledging to fine tune policies when appropriate.

Summarizing the second-quarter meeting by its monetary policy advisory committee, the People’s Bank of China concluded that the world’s No 2 economy is growing within a “targeted range,” although it added that uncertainties in Europe remain high.

The statement was published on the central bank’s website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Ken Wills

