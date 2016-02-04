FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China growth to remain weak, deflationary pressure increasing: PBOC researcher
February 4, 2016 / 1:27 AM / 2 years ago

China growth to remain weak, deflationary pressure increasing: PBOC researcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A senior researcher at China’s central bank said China’s economic growth would remain weak, and it may face increasing deflationary pressure.

Lu Lei, head of research at the People’s Bank of China, said that China’s economic stability could face rising risks from financial turbulence.

He said the government should take measures this year to prevent excessive volatility in money, currency and stock markets.

Lu’s comments were made in an editorial posted on Thursday on the China Finance 40 Forum official website.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
