FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China growth to remain weak, deflationary pressure increasing: PBOC researcher
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2016 / 1:27 AM / in 2 years

China growth to remain weak, deflationary pressure increasing: PBOC researcher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China's national flag is seen in front of cranes on a construction site at a commercial district in Beijing, China, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A senior researcher at China’s central bank said China’s economic growth would remain weak, and it may face increasing deflationary pressure.

Lu Lei, head of research at the People’s Bank of China, said that China’s economic stability could face rising risks from financial turbulence.

He said the government should take measures this year to prevent excessive volatility in money, currency and stock markets.

Lu’s comments were made in an editorial posted on Thursday on the China Finance 40 Forum official website.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Eric Meijer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.