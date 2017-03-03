FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China to shut pesticide plants for winter heating period: state planner
March 3, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 6 months ago

China to shut pesticide plants for winter heating period: state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man drives a boat along a river polluted by leaked fuel, in Shaoxing, Zhejiang province, China, April 29, 2015.Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will shut down all pesticide producing plants that use volatile organic compounds during the winter heating season, the state planner said late on Friday, as China steps up its war on pollution.

The ban applies to 28 of China's most polluted cities.

Fertilizer and pesticide producers are allowed to run at their normal capacity during the spring planting season.

Chinese regions are allowed to sell fertilizer from commercial stocks to prevent rapid price rises, it said.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

