China, Philippines to sign $13.5 billion in deals: Trade Secretary Lopez

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the Philippines will sign $13.5 billion in deals during President Rodrigo Duterte's trip to China this week, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Thursday.
Lopez made the comment at a business forum after Chinese President Xi Jinping met Duterte and said his "milestone" visit could help "fully improve" ties, which have suffered from a territorial dispute in the South China Sea.
