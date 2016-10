President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte attends a news conference during his visit in Beijing, China, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands after a signing ceremony held in Beijing, China October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool

BEIJING Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday he was announcing his "separation" from the United States.

Duterte made the comment at a business forum in the presence of Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli at Beijing's Great Hall of the People during a four-day state visit to China.

