10 months ago
Philippines' relationship with other countries will not cool down: budget minister
October 21, 2016 / 5:33 AM / 10 months ago

Philippines' relationship with other countries will not cool down: budget minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' warming ties with China does not mean that its relationships with other countries are cooling down, Budget Minister Benjamin Diokno said on Friday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte announced his "separation" from Washington.

Duterte is opening up closer ties with China, in contrast with the previous government's "adversarial" relationship with Beijing, Diokno told Reuters in a mobile phone message.

Asked whether an improving relationship with Beijing would mean it would tap more Chinese loans for projects, Diokno said: "We are open to any form of assistance... but we will choose that offer of assistance that is in the best interest of the country."

Duterte is set to visit Tokyo next week.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Michael Perry

