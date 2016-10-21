FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Philippine President Duterte's 'separation' speech creating uncertainty: U.S. Embassy official
#World News
October 21, 2016 / 5:04 AM / 10 months ago

Philippine President Duterte's 'separation' speech creating uncertainty: U.S. Embassy official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement that Philippines will separate from Washington is creating unnecessary uncertainty, the U.S. Embassy press attache in Manila said on Friday.

Molly Koscina also said Duterte's "troubling" rhetoric was at odds with the warm ties between the Philippines and the United States.

"For our part, we will honor our alliance commitments and treaty obligations. And, of course, we expect the Philippines to do the same," Koscina said in an email to Reuters.

Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
