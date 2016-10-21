Philippine President Duterte's 'separation' speech creating uncertainty: U.S. Embassy official

MANILA (Reuters) - President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement that Philippines will separate from Washington is creating unnecessary uncertainty, the U.S. Embassy press attache in Manila said on Friday.

Molly Koscina also said Duterte's "troubling" rhetoric was at odds with the warm ties between the Philippines and the United States.

"For our part, we will honor our alliance commitments and treaty obligations. And, of course, we expect the Philippines to do the same," Koscina said in an email to Reuters.