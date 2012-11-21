AIG added as cornerstone to PICC HK IPO with $500 million pledge: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - American International Group Inc (AIG.N) has pledged $500 million to Chinese state insurer PICC Group’s up to $3.6 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

AIG was added to a list of 16 investors that initially signed up, taking the total cornerstone commitments to $1.85 billion towards People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China’s Hong Kong offer, set to the biggest IPO in the city for two years.